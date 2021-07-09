-
-
Ricky Barnes putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Ricky Barnes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his round tied for 71st at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Hank Lebioda and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Ricky Barnes chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ricky Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Barnes had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 under for the round.
-
-