Richy Werenski putts himself to an even-par second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Richy Werenski hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 4th at 10 under.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Richy Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Richy Werenski at 1 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Werenski's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
Werenski tee shot went 234 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to even for the round.
