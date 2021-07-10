-
Richard S. Johnson shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Richard S. Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Johnson hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green 12th, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Johnson hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 over for the round.
