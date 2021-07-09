-
Rhein Gibson shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Rhein Gibson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Gibson got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Gibson hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Gibson's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gibson had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.
