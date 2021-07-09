-
Rafael Campos shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafael Campos hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Campos finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Campos had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Campos had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Campos to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Campos's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
Campos hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 596-yard par-5 10th. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
Campos missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Campos to 3 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Campos hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Campos to 4 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Campos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campos to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Campos had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Campos to 4 under for the round.
