Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Cabrera Bello's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 5 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 6 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 5 under for the round.
