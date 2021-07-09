-
-
Peter Malnati posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
-
Highlights
Peter Malnati's 108-yard approach leads to birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-5 10th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Malnati finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Hank Lebioda and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Peter Malnati had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Malnati's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.
-
-