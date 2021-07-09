Patton Kizzire hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kizzire finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Patton Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

Kizzire hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kizzire's 82 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Kizzire chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.