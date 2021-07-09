-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sinks short putt for eagle at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers makes a 7-foot eagle putt at the par-4 14th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 5th at 10 under with Nick Taylor; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
Rodgers hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Rodgers's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers had a 317-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 22-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Rodgers had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 6 under for the round.
