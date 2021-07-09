-
Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Perez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Perez chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
Perez hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Perez's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
