In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Parker McLachlin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 148th at 8 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 fifth, McLachlin's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 under for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to even-par for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, McLachlin's tee shot went 228 yards to the native area, his second shot went 99 yards to the right rough, and his approach went 95 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, McLachlin's his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, McLachlin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, McLachlin's tee shot went 131 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, McLachlin had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McLachlin to 3 over for the round.