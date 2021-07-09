-
Nick Watney shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Watney hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Watney had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Watney hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Watney hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 5 under for the round.
