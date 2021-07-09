-
Nick Taylor putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round in 5th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Nick Taylor's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Taylor hit his 223 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Taylor to 6 under for the round.
