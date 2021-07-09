-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Nelson Ledesma hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Ledesma chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Ledesma's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Ledesma had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ledesma's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
