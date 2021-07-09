-
-
Mito Pereira shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Mito Pereira hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 340 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Pereira chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
-
-