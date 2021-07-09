-
-
Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 15th, Thompson's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Thompson hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 under for the round.
-
-