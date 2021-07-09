-
Michael Kim shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 141st at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
At the 561-yard par-5 second, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
