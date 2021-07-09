In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Gligic hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gligic finished his round tied for 96th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Michael Gligic's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Gligic's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 220 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.