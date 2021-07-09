-
Michael Gellerman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 09, 2021
Michael Gellerman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 53rd at 5 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Gellerman had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Gellerman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Gellerman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
Gellerman got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to even for the round.
