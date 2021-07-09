-
Michael Feagles shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Feagles hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Feagles finished his round tied for 142nd at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Feagles hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Feagles to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Feagles had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Feagles to 2 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Feagles chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Feagles to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Feagles missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Feagles to 2 under for the round.
