Maverick McNealy shoots 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy makes an incredible hole-in-one at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Maverick McNealy makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 7 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 7 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 8 under for the round.
