Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 fourth, NeSmith's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
