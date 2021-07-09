In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Matt Every hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Every finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Matt Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Every to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Every's 128 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Every had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Every chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.

Every's tee shot went 231 yards to the native area, his second shot went 13 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Every chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Every hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Every to 5 under for the round.