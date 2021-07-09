-
Martin Trainer putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Trainer rolls in 12-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Martin Trainer makes a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
Martin Trainer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Martin Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Trainer's his second shot went 19 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Trainer had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.
