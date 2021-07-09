-
Martin Laird putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Martin Laird hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Martin Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Laird's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Laird chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
