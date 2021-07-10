-
Mark Wilson putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Wilson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wilson finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 324 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Mark Wilson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Wilson to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Wilson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilson to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wilson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Wilson to 1 over for the round.
Wilson got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilson to 2 over for the round.
