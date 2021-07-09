Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hank Lebioda, Kevin Na, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Mark Hubbard chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Hubbard hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hubbard's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's tee shot went 229 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 under for the round.