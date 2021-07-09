Mark Anderson hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Anderson to even for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Anderson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Anderson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 3 over for the round.

Anderson got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 4 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Anderson chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Anderson at 3 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Anderson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Anderson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.