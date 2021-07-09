-
Luke List delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the second at the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Luke List leads heading into the weekend at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Luke List carded an 8-under 63 to get to 13-under for the tournament, placing him one stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Luke List hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. List finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under; and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 13th, Luke List's 87 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, List hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, List had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, List hit an approach shot from 221 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved List to 7 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, List hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 8 under for the round.
