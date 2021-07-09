-
Luke Kluver shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke Kluver hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kluver finished his day tied for 103rd at 1 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 first, Kluver had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kluver to 1 over for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Kluver chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kluver to even for the round.
Kluver got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kluver to 1 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Kluver got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kluver to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Kluver had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kluver to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kluver's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kluver to 1 over for the round.
