In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Luke Gannon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gannon finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 10th, Luke Gannon hit his 108 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Luke Gannon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gannon's 74 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gannon to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gannon's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gannon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gannon to 1 under for the round.

Gannon got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gannon to even for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Gannon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gannon to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Gannon hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gannon to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Gannon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gannon to 1 under for the round.

Gannon got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gannon to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gannon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gannon to 1 over for the round.