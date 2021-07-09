-
Lucas Glover delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the second at the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Lucas Glover had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Glover's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Glover's 99 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Glover chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Glover had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Glover hit his 103 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 8 under for the round.
