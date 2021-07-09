-
Kyle Stanley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Kevin Na is in 4th at 10 under.
After a 352 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Stanley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Stanley's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
Stanley tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stanley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
