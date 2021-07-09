-
Kris Ventura shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Kris Ventura hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Ventura hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ventura at 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Ventura's tee shot went 146 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Ventura got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Ventura's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.
