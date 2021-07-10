-
-
Kramer Hickok shoots 4-over 48 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Kramer Hickok hit 3 of 11 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day in 153rd at 3 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hickok's tee shot went 189 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Hickok hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Hickok had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hickok to 4 over for the round.
-
-