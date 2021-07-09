-
Kevin Tway putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Kevin Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Tway to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 under for the round.
