Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 343 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
