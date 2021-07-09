Kevin Stadler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round in 149th at 6 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Stadler's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stadler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Stadler's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stadler to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stadler's tee shot went 129 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Stadler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.