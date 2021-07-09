-
Kevin Na shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na chips in with his putter for birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Kevin Na turns his putter and chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Na hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under with Brandon Hagy, Hank Lebioda, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, and Jason Dufner; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
Na got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Na's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Na had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Na's 155 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 6 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 5 under for the round.
