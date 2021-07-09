-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 10th, Mitchell hit his 84 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
