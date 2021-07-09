-
K.J. Choi rebounds from poor front in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, K.J. Choi hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Choi finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Hank Lebioda and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 325 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, K.J. Choi chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved K.J. Choi to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Choi's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Choi's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Choi hit his 97 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Choi to even for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Choi chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.
