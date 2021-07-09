Josh Teater hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 112th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 10th, Teater hit his 92 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Teater's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Teater had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Teater hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 first, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Teater's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Teater had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.