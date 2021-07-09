In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Bramlett got a double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Bramlett's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 200 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his drive 374 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bramlett had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.