Jonathan Byrd shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Jonathan Byrd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Byrd's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Byrd hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Byrd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Byrd had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 5 under for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 3 under for the round.
