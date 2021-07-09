-
Jonas Blixt finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Jonas Blixt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Blixt got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Blixt hit his tee shot 319 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
