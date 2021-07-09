Johnson Wagner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wagner finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Johnson Wagner hit his 88 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson Wagner to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Wagner's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Wagner had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Wagner chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wagner's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 4 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Wagner's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 2 under for the round.