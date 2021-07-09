-
-
John Senden delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the second at the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, John Senden hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Senden finished his round tied for 32nd at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, John Senden's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved John Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Senden's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 2 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Senden reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Senden at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Senden had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Senden's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Senden had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 6 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Senden reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 7 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Senden reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 8 under for the round.
-
-