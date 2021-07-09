-
John Huh comes back from a rocky start in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Huh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Huh finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, John Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the fringe on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Huh chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Huh hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Huh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
