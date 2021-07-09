-
Jim Herman putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Jim Herman hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jim Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Herman hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Herman's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Herman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.
