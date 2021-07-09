-
Jhonattan Vegas putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 10 at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-5 10th hole.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Kevin Na is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Jhonattan Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Vegas's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Vegas hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Vegas hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.
